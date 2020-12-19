• Henry County

Commissioners meet:

Henry County commissioners met Tuesday for an executive session on economic development. No action was taken.

A Zoom meeting then was held for a litter board, followed by an additional executive session for compensation of personnel. No action was taken.

Commissioner also approved the county engineer proceeding by force account in 2021, as well as the load limit reduction signs on county roads for 2021.

Henry County offices will closed at noon Dec. 24 through Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.

