• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday for an executive session on economic development. No action was taken.
A Zoom meeting then was held for a litter board, followed by an additional executive session for compensation of personnel. No action was taken.
Commissioner also approved the county engineer proceeding by force account in 2021, as well as the load limit reduction signs on county roads for 2021.
Henry County offices will closed at noon Dec. 24 through Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.