• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
The Henry County commissioners met via teleconference on Thursday. They learned that the recycling centers are scheduled to open May 18. Further guidance will be published before opening, and social distancing will be required.
Commissioners also approved Nick Nye, EMA deputy director, as authorized agent for the public assistance. In addition, a resolution was approved for a FEMA grant program.
