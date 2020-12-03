• Henry County
Commissioners:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday, learning that the front door entrance locks and fobs will be completed by the end of the week. In addition, they approved autopsies performed at Lucas County for the Henry County coroner for 2021. The cost is $1,450 per autopsy and an extra charge for body bags if not provided. The agreement runs from Jan. 2, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.