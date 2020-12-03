• Henry County

Commissioners:

Henry County commissioners met Tuesday, learning that the front door entrance locks and fobs will be completed by the end of the week. In addition, they approved autopsies performed at Lucas County for the Henry County coroner for 2021. The cost is $1,450 per autopsy and an extra charge for body bags if not provided. The agreement runs from Jan. 2, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.

