• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners handled business on Thursday, rejecting a petition of an annexation received from William Meyers due to an incorrect legal description.
Commissioners then approved the bid award for Electric Lines Relocation to Quality Lines Inc., Findlay, in the amount of $480,000.
