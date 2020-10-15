• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Thursday with Nick Nye concerning signing the 2021 HAZMAT plan. It was approved.
A landfill update also was provided by manager Mike Imbrock. During September, the transfer facility accepted 197.19 tons of solid waste, 102.01 tons of tires and 7.82 tons of brick, concrete and asphalt.
Henry County residents are reminded that the transfer facility at the landfill is open to the public. Office hours are from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday. For more information, call 419-256-7343.
In addition, Auditor Kevin Garringer discussed the 2021 budget. Future budget meetings are planned.
