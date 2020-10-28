Henry commissioners:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday morning, approving a $117,133.50 payment to Alum-Elec Structures Inc., Kendallville, Ind., for steel poles. They also approved budget adjustments and then and now certificates.
The next meeting is slated for Thursday morning, with commissioners meeting April Welch, Lindsay Lucas and Jim Drewes of the Henry County CIC.
