• Henry County

Commissioners meet:

The Henry County commissioners met Tuesday, opening a bid for a resurfacing round 2 issue 2 project. The bid was received from Gerken Paving. The bid will be awarded at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Approved was a contract between Job and Family Services and Connie Parker as a personal care aide with Adult Protective Services, Sept. 1, 2020-Aug. 31, 2021, not to exceed $28,500.

Also approved were the extension of a service agreement between Job and Family Services and Connie Parker as coordinator for the Henry County Family & Children First Council; and a village of Hamler slum/blight agreement. The village will pay $2,500 and the CDBG RLF program will pay $2,500.

On Thursday, commissioners will review and award the bid for the courthouse project, and hear a landfill update from Mike Imbrock.

Load comments