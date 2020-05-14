• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday via teleconference on Tuesday, hearing updates from staff concerning the payment dropbox and financial transaction devices for payments.
Commissioners also discussed a release for funds and certification for federally-funded state projects for Loves and heard about a solid waste increase.
