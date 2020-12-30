• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday, approving a change order by Dotson Co. in the amount of $1,245.30 on the vaccine clinic. In addition, approved were a technical assistance agreement with Maumee Valley Planning Organization for the revolving loan fund and January out-of-county travel for Henry County Job and Family Service employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.