Henry commissioners:
Henry County commissioners met Thursday with Sheriff Mike Bodenbender concerning the 2021 budget and a communications agreement with P&R. Bodenbender stated that the amount is $8,190 annually for a maintenance agreement.
At the sheriff's office, there is a request for two vehicles. A salary line reflects a 2% increase, overtime and longevity pay built into the budget.
Commissioners also met with Auditor Kevin Garringer to discuss the 2021 budget and Cares Act Funding, which will need to be encumbered by Nov. 20. An executive session was held concerning economic development, with no action taken.
