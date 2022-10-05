NAPOLEON — An update on the Henry County Transportation Network — which underwent considerable change earlier this year — was the focus of county commissioners' regular Tuesday meeting here.
The network's leadership changed after the publicly funded agency's director, Brad Booth, stepped down amid an investigation into the network's finances. The Henry County Sheriff's Office was asked to look into the matter, and an investigation is continuing with state auditors taking a look.
In the meantime, commissioners changed how the network — funded primarily with taxpayer dollars through the state to provide public transportation — is managed. A long-time employee, Mike Saneholtz, also retired earlier this year as assistant director.
Commissioners promoted three persons (Amanda Espinoza, director of administrative operations and human resources; Stephanie Honeck, director of finance; and Jeff Tammarine, director of operations) into leadership positions to help manage the network's operations. Tom Stuckey had been appointed to serve as interim director not long after Booth's resignation.
Espinoza, Honeck and Tammarine were each given a raise by commissioners earlier this year, taking their annual pay to $55,000.
Espinoza told commissioners Tuesday that "we are bursting at the seems with rides," and noted that the network just hired four new drivers. In all, the network has 30 part-time drivers, she said.
While noting upcoming training sessions that network officials plan to attend, Espinoza also informed commissioners of the need to negotiate a new contract with HOPE Services. She said the present one is "outdated."
Additionally, Espinoza reported that the network received almost all of the money that it had sought through the state for operations. All but $184,844 was granted, she said.
Following her public comments, Espinoza met with commissioners in executive session to discuss the hiring of personnel.
Later Tuesday, Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender met with commissioners to discuss the possibility of installing a new communications tower near the center of the county for first responder radio traffic.
Bodenbender said he prefers Henry County Hospital in Napoleon as a location, but no decisions were made Tuesday. This would replace a tower on Ohio 281 between Holgate and Hamler.
He noted his intention to switch to the MARCS radio system just as area counties like Defiance, Putnam and Williams have done.
Commissioner Glenn Miller noted that the issue is the cost and who will pay.
Too, Commissioner Bob Hastedt expressed concern about coverage on the county's south end following a change to the MARCS system. He and Miller agreed that there are many "unknowns" at the moment.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners passed a resolution making 2022 budget adjustments.
