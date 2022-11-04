NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners were updated on some developments with the county’s transportation network during their Thursday meeting.
Jeff Tammarine, director of operations for the Henry County Transportation Network (HCTN), informed commissioners that one of the agency’s three new vehicles (a minivan) finally has arrived. Officials are awaiting on two more — a 14-passenger bus and a transit van, although some uncertainty remains as to when they will arrive, he indicated. The three vehicles were ordered in 2021, according to Tammarine.
As this suggests, the difference between the time the network orders vehicles and when they arrive can be considerable.
Tammarine said he expects to order more vehicles in 2023, but the likely delay in receiving new ones is 24-30 months.
Continuing, he touched on vehicle maintenance while Commissioner Glenn Miller suggested holding onto vehicles that are being replaced longer, citing the unlikelihood of the “supply-chain thing all of a sudden correcting itself.”
Too, Tammarine reported that the network recently hired three drivers — one full-time, the other two part-time. However, the agency also lost a full-time driver and a part-time driver recently, he noted.
Additionally, Tammarine informed commissioners of HCTN officials’ attendance of a conference in southern Ohio that allowed them to receive information on scheduling procedures.
“It’s going to help us run our transportation better,” he told commissioners.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving 2023 county budget adjustments.
• discussed the 2023 budget.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation.
• passed a resolution approving the hiring of two part-time custodial workers for courthouse cleaning.
• passed separate resolutions amending a grant agreement, approving job descriptions for part-time ITT and custodial positions, and assigning a designee for approving inter-county adjustments for the job and family services office.
