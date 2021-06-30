NAPOLEON — Henry County’s senior center is back open for business, but officials will ease back into congregate meals.
That was the news delivered by the center’s director, Penny Bostelman, during her update Tuesday before county commissioners.
Bostelman’s visited highlighted what otherwise was a light agenda for commissioners’ regular Tuesday session.
The senior center opened up for some activities on June 14, but chose not to begin serving meals immediately.
Rather, seniors will be allowed to eat “grab-and-go meals” inside the senior center beginning on July 12. The grab-and-go option is available now, but no in-house dining is allowed.
Two days later — on Wednesday, July 14 — senior center will provide in-center dining again. Bostelman said for three Wednesdays in July (July 14, 21 and 28), the center will provide soup and sandwiches on those days.
With either option, seniors must give the center 24 hours notice of their intention to utilize one or the other, Bostelman explained.
In August, she indicated, the center plans to ramp up congregate in-center meals on a regular basis.
“So, that’s how we’re going to ease into this a little bit and see how that will work,” said Bostelman.
She said it will be interesting to see how many will be coming in “now that we’re going to start serving ... .”
Bostelman told commissioners that in other centers such as Defiance seniors have shown some hesitancy to return for meals.
She said Wednesdays in July have been picked to start because the center does not offer home-delivered meals on that day.
In other senior-related matters, Bostelman:
• thanked commissioners for their recent support of a state grant application to provide funds for two new pickleball courts and raised garden beds at the senior center in Napoleon.
• noted that the number of home-delivered meals to seniors is starting to decrease after peaking during the coronavirus pandemic at more than 300 each day. The daily average was 299 in May compared to 341 in January, Bostelman reported.
• informed commissioners that the Patrick Henry Horticulture Club recently planted flowers at the senior center.
• explained that Senior Day at the Henry County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 17. Food vouchers will be made available instead of a meal.
• noted that she is seeking grant funds to help seniors with their pets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.