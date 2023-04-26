NAPOLEON — An update on the Henry County Senior Center highlighted county commissioners' meeting here Tuesday morning.
Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman reported that congregate meals at the senior center averaged 43 on days when the facility was open. This was up from the previous month.
The daily average for home-delivered meals (Meals on Wheels) and the grab-and-go variety during March was 303, according to Bostelman. This increased "a little bit" from February.
She also reported on a number of activities and projects.
According to Bostelman, the senior center received an extension on a requirement to spend grant dollars for its new pickleball courts by April. The courts are just south of the senior center on Napoleon's Rohrs Street, and still needed some painting, she noted, so an extension was provided until June.
Bostelman said a pickleball committee is being formed to establish a policy for court usage when the senior center is closed and the schedule when it is open.
Speaking of activity groups, she reported that a garden club has been formed to consider how the senior center's new raised bed planters will be used. These will provide some gardening options at the senior center.
Other activities include "pen pal" correspondence with Patrick Henry students; upcoming evening meals, perhaps by school district; and a health fair next Wednesday in which the "Senior of the Year" will be named.
Commissioners also will make a proclamation at the health fair concerning "Older Americans Month" for May while at least 30 vendors will be at the event, according to Bostelman. Some 160 tickets had been provided for the fair as of Tuesday morning, compared to about 200 last year.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution transferring $2,126.56 from public assistance to public children services for PRC services.
• passed a resolution approving a signature on an application to the Ohio Department of Development for a downtown revitalization target of opportunity grant to benefit Deshler.
• approved a memorandum of understanding among the commissioners, the Henry County Board of DD and the Henry County Transportation Network for supportive services.
• passed a resolution transferring $189 from public assistance to public children services for kinship services.
• passed a resolution making 2023 budget adjustments.
• met with Chris Badenhop, the county's IT administrator, to discuss additional overtime hours for the department and policy matters.
• met in executive session to discuss "matters required to be kept confidential." No action was taken.
