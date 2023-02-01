NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received an update on senior center activities and held a required public hearing on community development block grant funds during their meeting Tuesday.
Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman reported that her agency served 82,587 meals in 2022 and provided 7,936 transports.
In December, 790 congregate meals were served in the center on Rohrs Street in Napoleon (about 40 each operating day) while 6,285 home-delivered meals were served in the same month in December for a daily average of 299, according to Bostelman.
She noted the number of volunteer hours which aided in the senior center's operation last year. These totaled about 3,700 in 2022, she said, while seniors logged 54,364 hours participating in events.
Too, Bostelman said about 75 people attended the senior center's New Year's Day holiday event.
On Friday, the senior center recently held a "birthday bash" with guests from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the health department providing tips on navigating traffic roundabouts, now that Napoleon has two of them (both at the new Liberty Bridge's approaches) while a third will be built later this year on Ohio 108 at the U.S. 24 westbound ramp.
"It was very informative," said Bostelman, who noted that traffic already inside a roundabout has the right-of-way unless an emergency vehicle is approaching.
The senior center's new pickleball courts — located next to the center on Rohrs Street — are moving along, according to Bostelman.
The fence is up while the court still have to be painted and nets will have to be put up. She indicated that the contractor also will need to fix an adjacent low spot when seeding the site this spring.
In another matter, commissioners held a required public hearing on community development block grant funds with Adams Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
As he did recently with commissioners from Defiance and Paulding counties, Panas explained the CDBG programs available to local governments, many of them competitive.
This includes the county's regular CDBG grant awarded every two years as well as neighborhood revitalization, critical infrastructure, flex (formerly target of opportunity) and others.
Panas noted that Henry County commissioners are not eligible for the standard CDBG "allocation" grant as this is awarded every two years. Funds are not competitively awarded, but Henry County must wait until 2024 for its next round of funding.
CDBG grants must be used in "low- to moderate-income" neighborhoods.
"The primary aim is to serve low- to moderate-income persons," said Panas.
On another front, commissioners received an update from Will Burns of MVPO on the county revolving loan program that is seeded with state money.
Burns noted one business loan (Outlaw Attitude BBQ) that is behind, but said "overall things are going well." Six other loans (to Flatrock Brewing Company, Napoleon Machine, Salon 424, C&C Fabrication and Ohio Rotational Molding, which has two) are on target.
A new loan will be closed with APA Solar Racking in Ridgeville Corners this month, according to Burns.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved two resolutions extending contracts between Henry County Job and Family Services and Paula Grooms as personal care aid within adult protective services and as coordinator for the Henry County Family and Children First Council. The costs are not to exceed $28,500 for the first contract and $15,000 for the second contract, both running from Jan. 10-Jan. 9, 2024.
• passed a resolution authorizing an agreement between the Village of Liberty Center and the Henry County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement coverage. The cost will be $34 per hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week.
• approved a resolution allowing an memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MVPO to share equipment for lead abatement work. Several parties will be participants in the MOU.
• met in executive session to discuss economic development.
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.