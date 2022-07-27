NAPOLEON — The Henry County Senior Center's pickleball court project is expected to get underway in mid-August.
Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman reported this news to Henry County commissioners during their regular meeting Thursday. Commissioners also said no to a DD levy renewal request on the November ballot (see related story).
The pickleball project news stemmed from a conference with the contractor (Ward Construction Co., Leipsic) and others such as Napoleon City Engineer Chad Lulfs and Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm, according to Bostelman.
She said the contractor wants to get started in mid-August. Although this conflicts with the Henry County Fair that will be held across from the senior center beginning on Aug. 11, Bostelman indicated that officials preferred to forge ahead to gt the project started.
Henry County is utilizing a coronavirus community development block grant to cover most of the cost whilwe other aspects of the project may be funded separately. This includes installation of a concrete pad for seating near the courts and a possible windscreen on fencing.
"We might just need it on a portion of fence," explained Bostelman. "We'll play for awhile and see where we need the windscreen and go from there."
Pickleball players will hold a fundraiser to help with the windscreen, she said.
Contractor quotes for the concrete pad are due by Friday, according to Bostelman. American Rescue Plan Act funds will cover that, she indicated.
She also reported that the senior center delivered an average of 309 meals per day during June over the 20 delivery days. The number of congregate meals at the senior center averaged 46.5 per day, according to Bostelman.
And she recognized Vicki Saneholtz, senior center administrative assistant, who will be retiring on Aug. 5 after 20 years.
Moving to another matter, commissioners with with Shannon Jones, director of the Henry County Job and Family Services Department, for her regular update.
She reported that 30 children were in protective custody and noted that a new case manager will start work Monday.
Too, Jones informed commissioners that in April 766 families were on public assistance in Henry County, compared to 730 in April 2019 while 5,361 individuals were enrolled in Medicaid in June, up from 4,085 in 2019. She said this does not mean all of these people are using Medicaid benefits even though the county has to pay for this anyway.
"The unfortunate thing is, because we have managed care, we're paying for those individuals whether they use it or not," Jones said.
Child support cases handled by the county totaled 1,600, she reported.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution allowing 2022 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution terminating a contract between Triangular Processing, Inc., and the Henry County Transportation Network. Commissioners consider this a "first step" in moving the supportive employment services" move SES out of the network.
• tabled a resolution terminating a lease agreement between the transportation network and Henry County Board of DD to ensure proper dates in the document.
• passed a resolution awarding a contract to Aero-Mark, LLC, Streetsboro, for reflective pavement markings. The cost is $83,224.
• approved a motion allowing installation of a bronze panic button on a door interior at Everside/Activate. The cost is $670.
