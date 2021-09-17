NAPOLEON — Although Henry County's "Lady Justice" statute was placed back atop the courthouse here last month, the restoration project continues with final completion nearing.
William Meyers of W.R. Meyers Co., Napoleon, which restored the statute during the past year, provided county commissioners with a project update during their regular Thursday meeting, stating that the work is "well over 95%" complete.
"It's coming into the home stretch with some of the little detail things," said Meyers. "... it'll look entirely different when we get all our scaffold planks and everything off there, so looking forward to seeing it as it will be for years."
He expects equipment removal to be possible during the week of Sept. 27.
"We're looking forward to wrapping it up," said Meyers.
Some tasks on the building's tower remain, including touch-up painting, the return of certain ornaments, clock repair and lighting installation. Meyers informed commissioners that painting and ornament restoration will be undertaken this weekend.
Too, his company wants to put a gold band around the statute platform.
A contract with Jim Speiser & Sons, Inc., Napoleon, to install new lighting on the tower is pending.
Meyers suggested that lighting be turned on from dusk until approximately 11 p.m. each night to limit the number of bugs that might be attracted to the tower and statute area.
He noted that the statute — fastened last month to a platform with 12 five eighth-inch bolts — is solid.
When removing the rigging that was used to put the statute back in place last month, explained Meyers, he shook her shoulders, and the vibrations were felt near the courthouse bell.
"... and so that's three stories below ... the first place you could feel any kind of vibration at all," said Meyers.
As for the project generally, Commissioner Glenn Miller told Meyers that "what you're doing to the courthouse, people appreciate. We're putting money where people can see. Overall, it holds a special place in people's hearts."
Further work on the courthouse and surrounding sidewalks and curbs may be needed in the future, he indicated. Too, Miller noted a blemish on the courthouse's south exterior which becomes noticeable if "you know what you're looking for."
Meyers doesn't believe that the blemish could be incorporated in his company's final plans for the project because it's a "rascal of a project. ... it's fairly complicated. We can do it, but we just wanted to let you know that it's just not going to fit into the timespan that we have right now."
Miller suggested commissioners consider a future repair after the statute project is completed.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed three resolutions approving separate service contracts between the Henry County Child Support Enforcement Agency and the county's clerk of court's office ($36,192.67), the county family court ($17,685.82) and the county prosecutor's office ($19,974.22).
• met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation.
