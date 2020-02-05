NAPOLEON — The timeframe for Henry County’s sizeable airport improvement project has been moved up.
County commissioners discussed the $1.9 million job with the county airport board during their meeting here Tuesday.
The county has received a $1.9 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to resurface the runway of the airport — located on County Road O southeast of Napoleon — and install new lighting.
“The commissioners are excited about this project and so is the airport board,” said Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller, adding that it will represent a “major improvement at the Henry County Airport. It will give us a better landing surface that will last a lot longer than the one we have.”
He explained that the present surface probably would have to be replaced “within five to 10 years,” but instead of doing crack sealing to extend the pavement’s life, the airport will “have a brand new surface. Plus, the lighting system that was out there, I believe, was the original lighting system. ... This will be the latest available lighting technology.”
The project had been scheduled to be undertaken this summer, but the timeframe for completion has been accelerated, according to Miller. In meeting with the county airport board Tuesday, commissioners were informed that design work is well underway and bids should be ready to be awarded by March 1.
This would allow the project to be completed, perhaps, by the end of May, Miller noted. The project will require closing the airport for about 40 days.
The project will actually narrow the airport runway by four or five feet to comply with FAA regulations, he explained. Therefore, Miller said, “there’s going to be a fair amount destruction along the runway getting rid of the old so the new can be put in place.”
He also stated that “this is a standard grant from the FAA to bring airports more into compliance.”
The FAA will fund the entire project as no local match is required.
Commissioners have advanced the airport board $160,000 to pay for the design work, according to Miller, but will be reimbursed through the grant, which will pay for both engineering and construction.
In another matter Tuesday, commissioners opened bids with Sandy Kessler of Maumee Valley Planning Organization for Holgate Village’s proposed drainage improvement project.
Bids were received from Kyle Sherman Excavating, Perrysburg, $93,828; Hohenbrink Excavating, Findlay, $106,035; Forster Trucking, Continental, $109,155; Hank’s Plumbing, Toledo, $117,040; and Jim Palmer Excavating, $142,073, Portage. The engineer’s estimate was $112,000.
Commissioners plan to award a contract at their Tuesday meeting for the project, which will be funded with community development block grant funds.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a service agreement with with Henry County Job and Family Services and Ohio Guidestone, a foster care and family services agency. The cost is not to exceed $130,000.
• authorized participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s purchasing program.
• approved county budget adjustments.
