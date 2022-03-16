NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received an update on a regional water and sewer district's plans to extend service through McClure and into Liberty Center during their Tuesday meeting.
Tom Salter of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, Bowling Green, explained that ground is expected to be broken before summer for the line which will connect from Weston to a point just south of McClure, where some lines will be replaced. The line will then continue north and cross beneath the Maumee River — through boring — before ending in Liberty Center to serve that community.
According to Salter, a contract has been awarded to Hillabrand & Sons Construction, Northwood. Necessary paperwork has been sent to USDA Rural Development — a federal agency that provides grants and loans for water and sewer projects — for approval, he informed commissioners.
"Once that's done we can schedule a pre-construction meeting, and I would expect that to happen sometime in the next week or two which means we can start construction," Salter explained. "... We're rolling along pretty well. It took us awhile to get everything we needed in place for that one. We needed to deal with USA Rural Development. They're great to work with, but they had some fairly particular requirements of easements and property acquisitions and things like that that really bogged the process down a little bit. But we were able to work through that and we're in good shape now. I think you'll see dirt flying sometime before summer."
Water for the new system will come from Bowling Green's plant, which draws from the Maumee River. Previously, the two communities had received water service from the City of Napoleon, which also sources the Maumee.
On a related water topic, Commissioner Bob Hastedt also told Salter that Malinta Village has expressed interest in running a water line to its community. Salter said he would contact Baden about the matter.
Also Tuesday, Salter explained that the Northwestern Water and Sewer District is conducting a study about serving the Colton area in Washington Township and the Neapolis area in Lucas County.
"We hope to have that study completed here in the next couple months and we'll reach out to folks and see if they're interested in proceeding," he said.
Too, commissioners discussed the possibility of the district serving the New Bavaria area where septic tanks are a concern. Commissioner Glenn Miller said conversations have been held with New Bavaria's mayor, although no project is imminent there.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met with Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender to discuss the possibility of installing two new communications antennas on area towers to deal with "dead areas." He presented a proposal of $994,000 — for one at the Henry County Hospital in Napoleon and another near Ridgeville Corners — and informed commissioners that he is weighing other options before making a decision.
• passed a resolution approving roofing projects with the firm Tremco at the Henry County Transportation Network and Hahn Center buildings in Napoleon at costs of $295,000 and $108,000, respectively.
• approved a resolution making 2022 budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss property acquisition.
