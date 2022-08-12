NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received updates on maintenance projects and the county's landfill during their Thursday meeting here.
The county's environmental facilities manager (formerly the landfill manager), Brad Young, provided commissioners with his office's monthly report.
It noted that the facility on County Road 11 near Malinta — which serves as a transfer station for waste — took in 196.7 tons in July compared to 252.6 tons in July 2021, 225 tons in 2020 and 202 tons in July 2019.
Most of the waste is then transferred to the Defiance County Landfill.
Some 170.7 tons of tires were deposited at the landfill in July. These are generally shredded by the facility's tire shredder and given away for various uses at no charge.
On another front Thursday, commissioners received the regular update from Eric Weller, the county's maintenance supervisor.
He noted that the Henry County Job and Family Services roof project has begun with a Napoleon contract moving the HVAC units first.
The county also is planning a project on the flue in the boiler room.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving the hiring of Travis Betts as landfill operator.
• approved a resolution allowing Henry County Job and Family Services employees to travel outside the county.
• passed a resolution authorizing a $67,713.85 payment to Rupp Rosebrock, Liberty Center, for renovation work at the county's highway garage in Napoleon.
