NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners took a look at the progress on Lady Justice during their Tuesday session here.
Meeting with Bill Meyers — owner of the Napoleon firm W.R. Meyers Company Inc., which is rehabilitating the statue atop the Henry County Courthouse — commissioners viewed some of its components as the work progresses. Meyers previously discussed the damage to the statue — removed in August for the project — and his plans for fixing it.
On Tuesday, commissioners took a look at the statue’s scrubbed-down right arm — with paint removed, showing previous work — as well as new repairs to Lady Justice’s head and a replacement stainless steel scale of justice. The old scale was cupped and collected water, while the new will be flat to correct this flaw, according to Commissioner Glen Miller.
Generally speaking, he noted during an interview Tuesday with The Crescent-News, Meyers is making sure that no water can collect on the statue due to the harm this causes during a freeze-thaw cycle. He credited Meyers for spending “a lot of time over the years” examining the statue to determine what it will take to prevent this from happening.
According to Commissioner Jeff Mires, Meyers’ plan is to refurbish and install the statue as early as June 2021 and as late as September 2021.
Also Tuesday, commissioners met with Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, Assistant Prosecutor Michael Cavanaugh, Auditor Kevin Garringer and EMA Director Tracy Busch to discuss CARES Relief Act funding disbursement.
Specifically, officials discussed the possibility of using such funding — federal money handed down through the state — for paid administrative leave during the coronavirus situation.
Miller said this concerns some county employees who worked from home due to the virus. And it might also cover related costs with the landfill or IT maintenance, he indicated.
“We all have a little different opinions on it and what we would be able to cover,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved separate service contracts between the Henry County Child Support Agency and the Henry County Family Court ($23,815.37), Henry County Prosecutor’s Office ($15,932.87) and Henry County Clerk of Courts ($33,644.75). All are from July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021, reflecting the state fiscal year.
• approved payment of $124,110.78 to Vernon Nagel Inc. for replacement of a bridge on Henry County Road E.
• met with Shannon Jones of the Henry County Job and Family Services Office for an update.
