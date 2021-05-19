NAPOLEON — Housing matters were the highlight of Henry County commissioners meeting here Tuesday morning.
Commissioners received an overview of a long-running program for low- to moderate-income households — the community housing improvement program (CHIP) administered with grant funds through Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), approved an agreement with Fulton County Habitat for Humanity (see below).
MVPO’s Liz Keel provided statistics for the CHIP program in Fulton and Henry counties that provides funds for home improvements and repairs. Henry and Fulton counties are part of the Maumee Valley East Chip Consortium along with the cities of Napoleon and Wauseon.
During the two-year 2018 funding cycle in Henry and Fulton counties, $1.4 million in CHIP funds helped provide 22 rehabilitations, 31 home repairs and one household for Habitat for Humanity, according to Keel.
She noted that $1.4 million in 2020 CHIP program funds are still being expended with nine units rehabilitated while five more are under contract and 18 households will be provided assistance.
Repairs were funded for 12 home repairs while seven are under contract and 19 households will be assisted, Keel indicated.
In another matter, commissioners approved a resolution authorizing a joint agreement between Fulton County Habitat for Humanity and Maumee Valley East Chip Consortium for a new construction program.
Commissioner Glenn Miller said this concerns a home that has been built in Wauseon by Habitat for Humanity for a low- to moderate-income owner.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• held separate executive sessions to discuss security maters and economic development.
• approved a payment of $684,922.54 to Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, for paving on Henry County roads 7, 14 and 16C.
• met with Rob Giesige, CEO of the Four County ADAMhs Board for an update of his agency’s activities.
