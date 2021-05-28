NAPOLEON — An update on a Lake Erie water conservation program was a focus of Henry County commissioners' Thursday meeting.
The H2Ohio program seeks to improve water quality in Lake Erie by voluntarily enrolling farmers in 14 northwest Ohio counties in conservation practices to reduce phosphorus runoff. Phosphorus is placed on farm fields as a fertilizer component, and is believed to be a significant contributor to algae blooms in Lake Erie and the watershed.
Introduced in 2019 by Gov. Mike DeWine, the H2Ohio program pays farmers a variety of financial incentives depending upon the conservation practice chosen.
These can range from the planting of winter cover crops to reduce soil erosion to installing holding tanks in the ground to filter phosphorous out of field runoff.
During commissioners' Thursday session, two officials from the county's soil and water conservation office — Abby Wensink (H2Ohio support technician) and Bob George (district administrator) — provided a slide presentation on the H2Ohio program.
Some 133,370 acres in Henry County are enrolled in the program's nutrient management plans while 37,868 acres have been placed in sub-surface fertilization and 30,693 in variable rate fertilization, according to the presentation.
Other Henry County figures: cover crops, 35,914 acres; conservation crop rotation, 19,729 acres; manure incorporation practices, 9,663 acres; drainage water management structures built, 157.
Henry County's enrollment rate in the voluntary nutrient management plans is 63%, according to soil and water officials. This is the highest percentage of the 14 participating northwest Ohio counties.
Other figures for area counties include: Williams, 62%; Paulding, 57%; Putnam, 55%; Defiance, 31%; Fulton, 31%.
Wensink said the program goal for all 14 counties was 103,000 acres, but the actual number signed up for nutrient management plans exceeded 1.1 million acres. Henry County's figure alone (133,370) topped the 14-county goal.
"... the farmers stepped up to the plate and said, 'we'll do that,'" Wensink told commissioners.
George praised the county's farmers and property owners for their participation in the program.
"Our landowners/farmers have done a fabulous job of signing up and following through so far," he said.
Wensink reported that additional H2Ohio funding has been approved by the state.
"... so we're going to be able to continue to program," she said.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met in executive session to discuss a complaint against a public employee, but took no action.
• passed a resolution approving the employment of Benjamin Petersen as a part-time landfill operator/laborer effective Tuesday.
• attended a luncheon at the county senior center in Napoleon.
• passed a resolution approving the job description for a landfill operator/laborer.
• met with Brent Bischoff, the county's veterans service officer, to discuss his agency's budget.
