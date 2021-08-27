NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners were updated on the latest local coronavirus numbers during their Thursday meeting and also met with a consultant to discuss funding sources for future courthouse restoration and renovation.
Commissioners also formalized their donation toward the Henry County Agricultural Improvement Association's county fairgrounds project (see below).
Henry County Health Commissioner Joy Ermie informed commissioners that the county's coronavirus cases totaled 113 as of 10 a.m. Thursday. The numbers were 36 in July and 13 in June, she explained.
In addressing this trend, Ermie said she favors an approach ensuring that kids remain in school and employees are working.
"We want our kids in school," she said. "We want our adults at work. What is it going to take to do that?"
Ermie's recommendation and "suggestion" is that people wear masks inside public areas in Henry County. She recommended this for schools and churches, but noted that this is not a mandate, "just a recommendation for the health of Henry County. We kind of know by looking at everyone else what happens when we don't mask. Why can't we just see what happens in a county our size if we do mask? ... I feel like we don't have anything to lose."
While commissioners were not wearing masks during Thursday's meeting, Ermie recommended that the county "lead by example," to show that it is "more than just words."
"My thinking is we need to be an example for the rest of the county," agreed Commissioner Glenn Miller.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners passed a resolution approving a $250,000 donation for the Henry County Agricultural Association's planned new events arena at the county fairgrounds. This formalized a donation commissioners had announced in a meeting last month and reported in The Crescent-News.
The Henry County Chamber of Commerce issued a press release on Aug. 12 stating that the association had raised $1.1 million of the $2.5 million needed for the project.
Commissioners announced their $250,000 contribution publicly on July 22.
Earlier Thursday, Andrew Mizsak of the northeast Ohio firm Mizsak, Feinberg, Phillips, Bruckman and Wade Consulting Agency informed commissioners about a number of funding possibilities for courthouse renovation work.
One of those is a $400,000 federal appropriations request from Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown's office.
"We are waiting to hear back from that," said Mizsak.
He has been in contact with Ohio Sen. Rob Portman's office, but he "doesn't do appropriations requests," according to Mizsak. However, he said Portman has been a proponent of historical preservation.
Mizsak reported that the county has missed out on a potential federal appropriation for 2022 through U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta's office. However, he said an effort would be made to secure 2023 funds.
"Latta's office did convey they would be supportive," said Mizsak.
Other funding possibilities include an Ohio historic grant (an application is due by Oct. 1), the state's capital budget (application due by Nov. 30) and a federal Save America's Treasures grant (application due by the end of the year).
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• discussed a courthouse lighting project with Bret Speiser of Jim Speiser & Sons, Napoleon, and the county's maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.