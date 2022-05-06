NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received an update from the county's 4-H educator during their Thursday meeting.

The county's OSU Extension Office Youth Development Educator, Morgan Parcher, noted that 806 youth are involved in Henry County's 4-H program. This includes 647 kids as "club members" (age group, 8-18 years) and 159 "cloverbuds" (5-8 years old).

The total is larger than 2021 (745), but lower than 2019 (858).

Moving to another matter, Parcher explained that five persons were inducted into Henry County's 4-H Endowment Hall of Fame.

They include Thomas Wolf (posthumously) of New Bavaria; Dr. John Jones, formerly of Liberty Center; Mark Weddelman of Napoleon; Pam (Gerken) Klein of Malinta; and Eric Klein of Malinta.

Among the other highlights of Parcher's report:

• AgCredit recently made a presentation on its "Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer" program which will collect canned food for a pantry drive during the Henry County Fair week in August. The winning fair in Ohio will receive $5,000 while the county's junior fair board will receive $500 for participating.

• a new phone app for 4-H activities, with the organization's advisory council covering the cost ($2,000) for the first year. She reported that the app is maintained locally to provide info on Apple and Android phones.

• the 4-H endowment program awarded 16 scholarships (nine high school seniors and seven college students) worth $11,500.

• 26 high school seniors are graduating from Henry County's 4-H program.

• this year's 4-H camp is scheduled for June 22-26 at Camp Palmer in Fulton County while the Cloverbud camp is scheduled for June 7-9 at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Napoleon.

• exhibitors have begun to sign up for the Henry County Junior Fair with entries closed on June 15.

In other business during Thursday's meeting, commissioners:

• signed an application for an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant to help fund the Henry County Transportation Network. Approximately $2 million is being sought for operations as well as an undetermined amount of capital funds, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller. The grant application is due by May 13.

• met in executive session to discuss the hiring of a public employee, but took no action thereafter.

• passed a resolution approving county budget adjustments.

