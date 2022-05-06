NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received an update from the county's 4-H educator during their Thursday meeting.
The county's OSU Extension Office Youth Development Educator, Morgan Parcher, noted that 806 youth are involved in Henry County's 4-H program. This includes 647 kids as "club members" (age group, 8-18 years) and 159 "cloverbuds" (5-8 years old).
The total is larger than 2021 (745), but lower than 2019 (858).
Moving to another matter, Parcher explained that five persons were inducted into Henry County's 4-H Endowment Hall of Fame.
They include Thomas Wolf (posthumously) of New Bavaria; Dr. John Jones, formerly of Liberty Center; Mark Weddelman of Napoleon; Pam (Gerken) Klein of Malinta; and Eric Klein of Malinta.
Among the other highlights of Parcher's report:
• AgCredit recently made a presentation on its "Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer" program which will collect canned food for a pantry drive during the Henry County Fair week in August. The winning fair in Ohio will receive $5,000 while the county's junior fair board will receive $500 for participating.
• a new phone app for 4-H activities, with the organization's advisory council covering the cost ($2,000) for the first year. She reported that the app is maintained locally to provide info on Apple and Android phones.
• the 4-H endowment program awarded 16 scholarships (nine high school seniors and seven college students) worth $11,500.
• 26 high school seniors are graduating from Henry County's 4-H program.
• this year's 4-H camp is scheduled for June 22-26 at Camp Palmer in Fulton County while the Cloverbud camp is scheduled for June 7-9 at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Napoleon.
• exhibitors have begun to sign up for the Henry County Junior Fair with entries closed on June 15.
In other business during Thursday's meeting, commissioners:
• signed an application for an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant to help fund the Henry County Transportation Network. Approximately $2 million is being sought for operations as well as an undetermined amount of capital funds, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller. The grant application is due by May 13.
• met in executive session to discuss the hiring of a public employee, but took no action thereafter.
• passed a resolution approving county budget adjustments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.