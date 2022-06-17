NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met with a state transportation official during their Thursday meeting.
Henry County’s Patrick McColley, director of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) District 2 headquarters in Bowling Green, provided commissioners with an overview on various topics.
Among them is the dichotomy of revenue from the state’s gas tax. He said 75% comes from unleaded gas while 25% is from diesel fuel.
He noted that now infamous “supply-chain” issues with the availability of products in the economy can be linked to truck traffic issues. There’s more demand on trucks and companies are experiencing truck driver shortages, he indicated.
This also is impacting gas tax receipts in a negative way, and without the gas tax increase in recent years “it would be very, very bad” for governments that rely on those funds, according to McColley.
On another note, he reported that statewide traffic fatalities have increased in the last couple years, but injuries from crashes have dropped.
“People are getting in less crashes, but that tells me they’re doing some really bad things,” he said of the divergent trends.
Ohio traffic fatalities totaled 1,232 in 2020 (up from 1,155 in 2019) while “serious” injuries” totaled 7,219 (down from 7,487 in 2019).
ODOT projects on state and federal routes in Henry also were noted in McColley’s report.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Turf Solutions for landscape work at the county courthouse in Napoleon. The cost is $45,470.
• approved a resolution allowing repairs to the county dog warden’s building in McClure by Mel Lanzer Co. The cost is $49,956.
• passed a resolution making 2022 county budget adjustments.
• attended a public viewing of a county-owned property at 930 R. Riverview Ave. in Napoleon in preparation for a public action.
• met with Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers to consider a request to make budget adjustments that would allow a supplies/miscellaneous account line item to cover the cost of transcripts and witness fees.
