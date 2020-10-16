NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday to approve a quote for upcoming work, as well as two contracts.
Commissioners also went up into the courthouse to view tower with Bill Meyers, owner of the Napoleon firm W.R. Meyers Company Inc., which is rehabilitating the Lady Justice statue atop the courthouse.
Meyers removed the statue in August for the project. The plan is to refurbish and install the statue as early as June 2021 and as late as September 2021.
Commissioners then approved a quote for meeting room updates at the commissioners office from Jewett’s Construction, LLC, Napoleon, in the amount of $14,542.000.
In addition, a contract was approved with The Dotson Company Inc., Whitehouse, in the amount of $187,760 for the renovation of an existing county-owned building to provide space for a future vaccination clinic when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available. ADA-compliant restrooms will be included.
It will be located in the Henry County Oakwood Plaza.
The area is in the county’s office complex on Oakwood Avenue, near the county health department, and was once occupied by East of Chicago Pizza. Currently, the space is being used for storage by the EMA office and the health department.
The county plans to use federal CARES Relief Act funds for the project.
A contract agreement also was approved with Civic Plus, Manhattan, Kan., for a website.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss a demolition project and an airport grant.
