NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners were notified of a change in a state grant program during their meeting here Tuesday morning, prompting concerns from local officials.
Commissioners held a Zoom call during their regular meeting with Austin Serna of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), as well as other officials, including Hamler Mayor Jeff Brubaker and Don Parsons, Deshler's community development coordinator.
Tuesday's meeting was part of a required annual public hearing in which MVPO explains the available community development block grant (CDBG) programs. These may include grants for such things as "critical infrastructure," neighborhood revitalization and housing, among others.
But the regular CDBG "allocation" provided to counties every two years drew the most attention at Tuesday's meeting.
As he did during a public hearing with Defiance County commissioners Monday, Serna noted that the allocation program — $150,000 divided by commissioners among four projects — is proposed for elimination.
A final decision will be made at the state level in March, according to Serna, so local governments that have benefited from the money in past years are being encouraged to continue seeking the money through the commissioners office.
The allocation program has been funded with $11.3 million in the past, and would be shifted to other CDBG grants, according to Serna.
A new "community development" allocation would provide $2.5 million in funding statewide, as well as a one-time $15,000 grant that could be used for planning purposes. Local governments would be able to apply for this money in June and December, he said.
Concerned about the proposed change, Parsons asked Serna if there is anything that can be done at the state level to preserve the program because "I think for small communities it's a benefit."
"If you contact your state legislators they might be able to have some impact or some say — being able to talk to the department and preserve this," responded Serna. "I know this county is not the only one that's voiced frustration over the elimination of this. I would reach out to your state representative and your state senator, even the county commissioners association. A lot of the smaller counties in Ohio have relied on these funds."
Commissioner Glenn Miller commented that the state prefers dealing with bigger projects rather than smaller ones with the allocation program.
He suggested contacting Henry County's two representatives in Columbus — 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops and 1st District Sen. Rob McColley — to see what they can do.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• discussed the use of Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD) clients for cleaning services at the county courthouse with DD representatives. Commissioners had planned to implement the change in early 2020, but delayed due to the coronavirus situation, according to Miller. County maintenance staff provide the service currently.
• passed a resolution approving a lease with the Henry County Transportation Network to continue using office space in the county office complex on Oakwood Avenue. The one-year lease, retroactive to Jan. 1, stipulates a monthly rent of $7,000 or $84,000 for the entire year, as well as utilities.
