NAPOLEON — A Deshler Library expansion project, a public hearing on housing funds and a 4-H update were among the topics handled by Henry County commissioners during their Thursday session.
Adam Manas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) was on hand to discuss the aforementioned Deshler project that figures to cost $638,660.
The project calls for an expansion of the facility — the last remaining part of the old Deshler School that was torn down a few years ago.
The expansion will include construction of a community room and an ADA-accessible restroom, according to Commissioner Jeff Mires.
Panas was on hand because officials plan to seek a $200,000 community development block grant through MVPO for the project. MVPO administers grants for local political subdivisions, taking a percentage of the funds to cover administrative costs.
The Village of Deshler would chip in $75,000 while $25,000 has been donated by two individuals toward the project. That leaves a balance of $238,660.
Commissioners are considering a grant from the county's revolving loan fund to cover this, according to Mires.
Moving to another topic, commissioners met with Liza Keel of MVPO's community housing impact and preservation (CHIP) program to discuss a new funding source to help abate lead paint in older homes built before 1978.
Commissioners subsequently approved a resolution allowing application for $40,000 from the program.
Also Thursday, Morgan Parcher of the OSU Extension Office met with commissioners for a 4-H update.
She noted that three 4-H camps were held this year, including the Cloverbud camp at the county fairgrounds attended by 63 campers and one at Camp Palmer near Fayette attended by 175 campers.
Among Parcher's other highlights were the performance of Henry County's 4-Hers at the Ohio State Fair. About 25 took livestock to the fair in Columbus with a number of them placing well, she reported.
Other 4-H activities that went well this year included the "Shine in Show" event at the Henry County Fair, fundraisers and the "stock the trailer" program that collected 9,000 pounds of food.
Next year's goals include additional collaboration with senior fair board members and increased youth activities, according to Parcher.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, for general engineering services from Aug. 1, 2022-July 31, 2023. The cost is $45,000.
• approved separate resolutions rejecting bids for new radios and a portable generator for Fulton and Williams counties. Henry County's EMA office handled the matter as the regional administrator for Homeland Security grants. The bids were more than 10% higher than the engineer's estimate.
• approved a resolution allowing 2022 county budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss hiring a public employee, but took no action.
