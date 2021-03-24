NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners focused on election-related matters during their Tuesday meeting here.
They not only received a visit from Jacob Huner, representative of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office, but also discussed space needs with Henry County Board of Elections Director Mary Detmer.
In recent months, Detmer has been discussing the need for additional storage space for her office. At a past meeting, she had suggested that commissioners look into the possibility of acquiring the former Walmart building — next to the county's office complex on Oakwood Avenue — but this is not considered a viable option by commissioners, primarily due to cost.
Some of the storage issue is related to stockpiling personal protection equipment for future elections, Detmer indicated. This includes hand sanitizer, face shields, gloves and disinfection spray.
Those items and others are stored in space shared with other county offices, such as the recorder, according to Detmer.
"Ideally it would be nice to store everything in one space so we can access it," she told The Crescent-News during an interview Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday, Huner met with commissioners to recap 2020 elections. He called the last year the "most challenging environment to run an election in Ohio's history."
Voter turnout for the presidential election in November was 75.6% while Ohio's participation level was 73.9%. He described the election as the "most accessible election ever."
Some 58.6% of Ohio voters cast their ballots early or by absentee, compared to 33.5% in 2016. Ninety-four percent of absentee ballots were returned, a "record high," according to Huner.
Less than one-half of 1% percent of ballots were rejected, while the typical amount is 1%, he indicated.
Huner reported that post-election audits discovered that Ohio's certified vote was 99.98% accurate.
On an unrelated matter, Hunter noted that the secretary of state's office — which also handles business filings — saw entrepreneurship "hit record highs during the pandemic."
Specifically, he stated that a record 171,073 new business filings were recorded in 2020, considerably more than the past record in 2019 (130,621).
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed the price received from Rupp Rosebrock to update front windows at the EMA, commissioners and veterans offices.
• approved a resolution making 2021 county budget adjustments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.