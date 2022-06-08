NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved an amended grant request for a pickleball court construction contract during their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners had awarded a $110,062 contract last month to Ward Construction, Leipsic, for construction of the aforementioned pickleball courts at the Henry County Senior Center on Rohrs Street in Napoleon. Ward was the low bidder between two contractors.
Commissioners approved a resolution last week amending the request for an additional $11,062 in CDBG-CV money to help cover the cost.
According to commissioners, the total cost for upcoming projects at the senior center $151,062, with CDBG money providing $146,062. A group called Friends of the Senior Center is providing the $5,000 difference.
Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Guidance Center, which is administering related grant funds, informed The Crescent-News that the total project amount is higher than the contract amount with Ward Construction because it also includes raised the installation of garden beds and other work. The latter will be part of a separate contract.
Deehr said the raised beds were going to be made of wood, but this may be changed to prefabricated plastic to save money.
Commissioners also met Tuesday with Shannon Jones, director of the Henry County Job and Family Services Office, to discuss donated sick time and overtime. Further discussions will be held later.
