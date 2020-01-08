NAPOLEON — Bids for aggregate stone were opened during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
Bids were received from three companies: Napoleon-based Custar Stone, The Shelly Company of Maumee and Lehigh Hanson of Sylvania.
The board tabled the bid award until it meets again Thursday at 9 a.m. Also Thursday, landfill manager Mike Imbrock is scheduled to provide an update on that facility.
In other business, the commissioners:
• approved a mileage reimbursement rate of 57.5 cents per mile for 2020.
• approved closing the 2060 fund account line.
• appointed a representative and alternate for voting purposes for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.
