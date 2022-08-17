NAPOLEON — A grant application for the Village of Liberty Center was bolstered by Henry County commissioners' action Tuesday morning.
Commissioners passed a resolution at the request of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) asking the Ohio Department of Development Services to release $250,000 from the county's revolving loan fund to support a critical infrastructure grant for Liberty Center. The village would like to undertake a storm sewer construction project.
According to MVPO's Dennis Miller, his agency — which handles grant administration in five area counties — is seeking a critical infrastructure grant through the state to fund a considerable share of the cost.
He noted that MVPO had sought $500,000, but the state cut this in half ($250,000) due to the size of Henry County's revolving loan fund ($800,000). Commissioner Glenn Miller indicated that this amount is as high as it's been for years, or ever.
"The largest balance I remember was around $760,000," said Miller of the revolving loan fund which is seeded with state money.
Miller noted that Liberty Center Village also would provide some funding for the project. He also explained that Liberty has been trying to put the project together for about three years, "and now we finally are getting all the funding together."
Miller also informed commissioners that MVPO is assisting the City of Napoleon with a quest for state critical infrastructure funds as well. The city, which is seeking $260,000 from the state, would like to undertake a storm sewer project on Meekison Street, he said.
"Right now they're making the final determinations on the grants, so we're hopeful Liberty and Napoleon will both get grants out of this," said Miller.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution authorizing a lease agreement with Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission to rent space at the Hahn Center. The amount is $432 per month.
• attended Senior Day at the Henry County Fair in Napoleon.
