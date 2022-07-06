NAPOLEON — Local park officials here are requesting that Henry County commissioners provide a location for a small camping structure along the Maumee River to benefit hikers.
Greg Wisniewski and Dr. Joe Krueger of the Henry County Park District presented commissioners with a proposal to establish a camping shelter on county-owned land just east of the Damascus Bridge at Ohio 109 and Henry County Road 424.
Commissioners reacted favorably to the request, giving their verbal approval.
"I like the idea," said Heney County Commissioner Glenn Miller, who informed Wisniewski and Krueger that the property does not have Maumee River access. "The plan some years ago was to put a boat ramp in there, but we found out we didn't have river access."
You got my approval," added Commissioner Jeff Mires.
Wisniewski said park officials will return to commissioner with more specific plans later. He mentioned the possibility of a shelter measuring 12 feet across with an open area facing east to protect from the elements.
However, he noted that funding is not an issue as the district received funds through the state's capital budget for improvements.
The shelter will be established to aid hikers on the Buckeye Trail which runs all cross Ohio, park officials indicated.
"This location will provide an idea lay-over spot," said Wisniewski. "Right now we just don't have locations for them to do a layover. ... It's just another phase of what we're doing with the trial."
Park district officials will return to commissioners in the future with more detail as they are planning a 2023 project.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving a notice to proceed on the county senior center's pickleball construction project on Rohrs Street in Napoleon with Ward Construction, Leipsic. The cost is $110,062 with grant funds covering most of the project.
• approved a resolution authorizing a contract between the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services and Adriel School, Inc., for family preservation programming services.
• met in executive session to discuss security matters.
