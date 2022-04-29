NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners are sorting through HOPE Services programs and their interaction with the Henry County Transportation Network following the resignation of the latter's director, Brad Booth.
Commissioners discussed the situation during their Thursday meeting.
Specifically, they met with Kathy Shaw of Triangular Processing which handles payments for HOPE Services' supportive employment services contract with the transportation network.
"Commissioners are just assessing what Henry County Transportation Network is doing and trying to get this thing figured out," said Commissioner Glenn Miller. "We're working through it systematically, so next week we're having HOPE services ... explain what is going on."
Commissioners plan to discuss the matter further during Tuesday's meeting when Monica Hoffman, SES supervisor, will be on hand along with HOPE Services officials.
An interim director to replace Booth as the HTN's leader has not been appointed by commissioners. Because HTN is a county agency, commissioners would be involved in the appointment of an interim director or new director.
"We're not ruling out hiring a consultant to be able to do that, and as far as transportation operation the current (HTN) staff is very well-versed," explained Miller. "They were doing all of the day-to-day operations anyway."
Booth resigned last week, citing "personal reasons."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• viewed the attic of the Henry County Sheriff's Office with Andrew Carnahan of W.R. Meyers Co., Napoleon, to check for structural issues. Miller said Carnahan will put together a proposal for maintenance-related items.
• met in executive session to discuss security matters.
