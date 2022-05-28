NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved application for three village infrastructure projects to be funded with community development block grant (CDBG) funds during their Thursday meeting.
These include:
• Liberty Center Village: a $30,000 match for storm sewer improvements on Flower Lane and North Street. The village will provide $35,000 as part of a larger critical infrastructure grant request.
• Malinta Village: $35,000 for storm sewer replacements, which officials hope would alleviate flooding on South Turkeyfoot Avenue. The village is proposing a $10,500 contribution with another $55,470 from the state’s water pollution control fund.
• McClure Village: $50,000 for sidewalk improvements on South East Street and Cross streets. The village is proposing a $5,000 match.
Commissioners selected the projects from a list of seven throughout the county.
Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) will submit the applications to the state before a June 15 deadline for CDBG funds expires.
The projects will be covered by Henry County’s annual $150,000 CDBG allocation, 20% of which ($30,000) will go to MVPO for administration.
Chosen as an alternate was Deshler Village’s proposed improvements to its tennis courts at the village park on North Oak Street. The village had requested $45,000 with a match of $20,201.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners passed a resolution approving adjustments to the county’s 2022 budget.
