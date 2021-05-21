NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a grant application for a Liberty Center sewer project and toured a local business during their Thursday meeting.
A resolution authorizing application for a state "waterline critical infrastructure grant" through Ohio's community development block grant program (CDBG) was approved following a second public hearing on the matter. The first hearing was held in January.
Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization was on hand for Thursday's hearing concerning Liberty Center's request for a $500,000 grant to make storm sewer improvements off of Flower Lane, on the town's southside.
Commissioners approved a resolution Thursday allowing application for the grant.
Serna said officials can expect to hear back from the state around September on whether it receives the grant application. Applications are competitive.
If granted, the funds would become available for a project in 2022, according to Serna.
The project figures to cost $669,525, according to an estimate provided by Poggemeyer Design Group. Liberty Center is hoping to combine CDBG funds with those from the state's water pollution control loan fund, Serna told The Crescent-News.
If the CDBG grant comes through, $30,000 of it will go to MVPO for administration.
Later Thursday morning, commissioners stopped by Ohio Rotational Molding in Holgate where they toured the facility and had lunch before visiting the downtown.
This is part of commissioners' regular effort to visit various businesses and townships each month.
The most recent visit was to Custom Agri Systems Inc. in Napoleon on May 6.
