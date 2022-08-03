NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received two presentations concerning electronic monitoring services for local courts during their Tuesday meeting.
John McClain, regional sales manager for Attenti, and Brent Leonard, executive vice president of Ohio AMS, were on hand to present options for services that allow court defendants and their whereabouts to be monitored by officials as an alternative to incarceration.
McClain old commissioners that his firm is the designers and manufacturers of GPS monitoring equipment while Leonard said Ohio AMS monitors about 1,000 defendants each day and works with more than 100 courts in Ohio.
A number of local officials were on hand for Tuesday's presentation, including Napoleon Municipal Court Judge Liza Gerken-Schuller, Henry County Common Pleas Judge Amy Rosebrook, Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers and Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender.
Commissioner Glenn Miller questioned who owns the data from such equipment, and indicated that this should be clarified in a contract.
And Bodenbender questioned who might respond if a monitoring violation occurs in an early morning hour when a sheriff's deputy might not be able to go. According to McClain, this could be customized to give alerts to whoever officials want to be notified.
No decisions were made about a contract Tuesday.
At present, GPS monitoring in Henry County is handled by the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution allowing 2022 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution using the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services' income maintenance allocation as the county's child support enforcement agency's state match.
• visited the county's highway garage in Napoleon where a renovation project is ongoing.
