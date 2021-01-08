NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners handled reorganizational matters for 2021 during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioner Glenn Miller was selected president while Commissioner Robert Hastedt was made vice president.
Both were re-elected to four year terms in November. Miller’s began on Jan. 2; Hastedt’s started Sunday.
Commissioner Jeff Mires — who had been appointed to fill a vacant term last year — began a two-year unexpired term on Jan. 1, and is the third member of the commissioners board.
Each was sworn in by Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier on Dec. 24.
Board and committee appointments for each commissioner also were made Thursday while Kristi Schultheis was reappointed clerk.
Commissioners will continue to hold their regular meetings this year on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
In another matter, commissioners received a county landfill update from Mike Imbrock, Henry County’s solid waste coordinator.
Imbrock informed commissioners that 110,451 tires were processed in 2020 at the landfill while the amount of waste taken in totaled 2,297 tons. Both figures are records, according to the commissioners office.
Located on County Road 11 south of Napoleon, the landfill serves as a transfer station to another facility although it accepts numerous materials, including household waste, construction debris and tires.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8-11 a.m. Saturday. However, it will be closed on Martin Lutheran King Day (Jan. 18).
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• discussed the county’s website with Ryan Cohrs, county IT technician. He noted that the site will be up and running in late winter or early spring.
• approved Mike Horst as the county’s apiary inspector, the reappointment of Tom Manahan to Henry County’s Board of Development Disability for a three-year term and the appointment of Whitney Kretz to the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund Regional Child Abuse and Child Neglect Prevention Council for a two-year term.
• opened bids on the purchase of aggregate stone for 2021. Bids were received for sand and various stone sizes from The Custar Stone Co., Hanson Aggregates Midwest and All Ohio Ready Mix/Stoneco-Portage.
• approved the county’s travel reimbursement rate at 56 cents per mile.
• met in executive session to discuss security matters.
• approved a service agreement with Mannik and Smith Group, Maumee for county landfill services up to $60,730.
