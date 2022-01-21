NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a request to release funds for an upcoming project at the county's senior center during their Thursday meeting.
Related community development block grant coronavirus (CDBG-CV) grant funds were received by commissioners last year. The money is another form of cash provided through the state for what are considered coronavirus-related matters.
In this case, the application was made for a proposed project at the senior center on Rohrs Street in Napoleon. Senior center officials are planning to construct two outdoor pickleball courts and raised garden beds.
The grant money is being administered through Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), based in Defiance. MVPO's Christina Deehr appeared before commissioners Thursday to request release of funds as a bidding process for the work will be getting underway in coming weeks.
According to Deehr, CDBG funds total $122,700 with $90,000 going for two pickleball courts and $32,700 for such things as miscellaneous outdoor games, handicap seating and picnic tables. The senior center is adding $5,000 of its own money, she explained.
Deehr requested commissioners sign a release for funds on condition an environmental review is complete. She indicated that it is.
The next step, Deehr indicated, is to send documents to the state for its approval before the bidding process begins. She told commissioners that Henry County's senior center director, Penni Bostelman, has assembled a team to pick out project particulars "so when they start she has an idea of what they want."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed separate resolutions allowing the transfer of $1,231.38 from public assistance to public children services.
• approved a resolution concerning travel, training and association dues in the Henry County Sheriff's Office budget.
• met in executive session to discuss the hiring of a public employee.
• met in executive session to discuss property sale.
