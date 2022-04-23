NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners here rejected bids for the county senior center’s pickleball project because bids came in too high.
Base bids were opened Tuesday from Geddis Paving & Excavating, Inc., Toledo, $115,107; and Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, $131,156 while alternates were $17,227 and $16,400, respectively.
Commissioners had approved a resolution Tuesday tabling the bids until their meeting Thursday. But because they exceeded the engineer’s estimate by more than 10%, they must be rejected by Ohio law.
Commissioners approved a related resolution Thursday rejecting the bids.
The project will have to be rebid if it is to proceed.
Two pickleball courts were planned at the senior center on Napoleon’s Rohrs Street, utilizing a coronavirus community development block grant. Center officials also wanted to establish raised garden beds there.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• bid farewell to Mike Saneholtz of the Henry County Transportation Network as he is retiring. Saneholtz thanked commissioners for their support throughout his years there.
• met with Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm to discuss the possible auction of a county-owned house on Napoleon’s Riverview Avenue.
• attended a lunch meeting with Cameron Caryer, Ali Redmond and Jon Brownlee of the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA).
• passed a resolution concerning billing for CORSA insurance outside the general fund. The general fund share will be $46,927.96.
• received an update on first quarter statistics from Henry County Treasurer Diana Wachtman. She noted that first-quarter interest deposited from county accounts totaled $21,775.25. She also discussed the possibility of investments in U.S. Treasury securities.
