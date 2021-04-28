NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners here approved a proclamation Tuesday recognizing for "older Americans."
They also received an update on the county's senior center (see below) during their regular meeting.
The proclamation was approved in advance of "Older Americans Month" which will be observed nationally in May.
It states: "Whereas Henry County includes a growing number of older Americans who have built resilience and strengths over their lives through successes and difficulties,
"And whereas Henry County benefits when people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds are included and encouraged to share their successes and stories of resilience,
"And whereas Henry County recognizes our need to nurture ourselves, reinforce our strength and continue to thrive in times of both joy and difficulty,
"And whereas Henry County can foster communities of strength by creating opportunities to share stores and learn from each other, engaging older adults through education, recreation and service, and encouraging people of all ages to celebrate connections and resilience,
"Now, therefore, Henry County commissioners of Henry County, Ohio, do hereby proclaim May 2021 to be Older Americans Month. We urge every resident to recognize older adults and the people who support them as essential contributors to the strength of our community."
Earlier, Henry County Senior Center Executive Director Penni Bostelman indicated that a reopening date for the senior center is unclear. Senior centers and agencies in area counties are awaiting word from the state on reopening.
Seventy-five percent of Ohio's senior centers are closed for "any congregate activities," according to Bostelman, while 15% are open to 10 or less persons. She noted that the Henry County Senior Center is meeting with seniors on a very limited basis one-on-one or in groups of less than 10.
"We're kind of in between because we do some one-on-one things in groups less than 10," she told commissioners. "So, we're not completely in the 75% exactly with anything, but ours is very specific by appointment and a very controlled forum."
Bostelman also reported that the senior center:
• is continuing with plans to build new pickleball courts at the senior center in south Napoleon and add raised flower beds.
• averaged 338 daily meals provided to seniors in March.
Also Tuesday, commissioners met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation, passed a resolution approving application for a grant to improve home sewage treatment systems, received the county treasurer's first quarter investment report and discussed the use of grant funds by the county's board of elections.
