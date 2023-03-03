NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners supported Developmental Disabilities (DD) Awareness Month during their meeting here Thursday.
As in the past, commissioners unanimously approved a proclamation for the nationally recognized month.
It states:
"Whereas individuals with developmental disabilities, their families, friends, neighbors and co-workers encourage everyone to focus on the abilities of all people,
"And whereas the most effective way to increase this awareness is through everyone's active participation in community activities and the openness to learn and acknowledge each individual's contribution,
"And whereas opportunities for citizens with developmental disabilities to function as independently and productively as possible must be fostered in our community,
"And whereas we encourage all citizens to support opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities in our community that include full access to education, housing, employment and recreational activities,
"Now therefore we, the Henry County commissioners, do hereby proclaim March 2023 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and recognize that our communities are stronger when everyone participates."
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution authorizing a contract with GEM Service HVAC for the replacement of two roof top units at the county office complex on Oakwood Avenue. The cost is $25,617.22.
• passed a resolution making 2023 budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss a complaint against a public employee.
