NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners opened bids on one project and approved a contract on another during their meeting Tuesday morning here.

Two bids were received on the planned construction of pickleball courts at the Henry County Senior Center on Rohrs Street in Napoleon.

The bidders were: Ward Construction, Leipsic, $111,062; and Geddis Paving & Excavating, Inc., Toledo, $116,399.

The engineer's estimate was $102,000.

Commissioners tabled action on awarding a contract to the low bidder until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday's action represented the second attempt to make the pickleball court project reality. The first bid opening produced proposed prices that exceeded the engineer's estimate by 10%, so by law they had to be rejected.

The second attempt to advertise for bids — resulting in the figures presented Tuesday — upped the engineer's to $102,000 and changed the scope of work slightly. The bid proposal dropped a concrete pad next to the planned pickleball courts.

"We have opted out of having that cement pad poured until other grant funds can be found," said Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) which is presiding over the bidding because the project involves state grant money. MVPO administers grant funds for many local governments in a five-county area.

In other business Tuesday, commissioners:

• passed a resolution awarding a $405,973 contract to Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, for a bridge replacement on County Road K, east of Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township. The engineer's estimate was $420,000. Miller Brothers was the low bidder from among three contractors.

• approved a resolution making adjustments to the county's 2022 budget.

• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.

