NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received a monthly update on the county's senior center activities during their Tuesday meeting.
And commissioners approved a proclamation concerning drug overdoses (see below).
Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman noted that inflation has increased her agency's costs for nutrition and transportation.
"Other than that we're still doing good," she said in reference to this year's budget.
Bostelman reported that the agency served 6,135 home-delivered meals and provided 795 congregate meals in July. She indicated that meals served in the center have been decreasing, although attendance at the center for other activities is good.
"I still think our daily usage is higher than it was at this time in 2019, it's just our meals that our lower," she said. "I think we have more people in and out of the doors and doing activities ... . I don't measure our success on how many people are eating in the building because I think we are serving more people than we ever have been as far as activities ... and they're finding other places to eat," she said.
Turning to Senior Day at the Henry County Fair in mid-August, Bostelman said 255 seniors attended the event.
On the down side, she offered some concerns about the parking that was allowed at the senior center during the week. This resulted in accumulated trash as well as parking on the grass, and other issues.
"We picked up bags of trash each day," Bostelman said.
"By taking too much of a stand we'll just upset people," Commissioner Glenn Miller responded. "That will be worse and undo all the good things happening there."
Bostelman acknowledged this concern, but added that the situation was "frustrating."
Addressing the construction of new pickleball courts at the senior center, Bostelman explained that this project is just getting started with removal of dirt and sod. She said some eight to 10 truck loads will be removed to make room for the courts.
Later Tuesday morning, commissioners approved a resolution — requested by Tante Lovins on behalf of Henry County Health Partners and Substance Misuse Work Group — declaring Wednesday (Aug. 31) "Drug Overdose Awareness Day."
Commissioner Miller read the proclamation which stated: "Whereas the safety and security of the citizens of Henry County, Ohio and surrounding areas are vitally important,
"And whereas Henry County does affirm and acknowledge the harm and hardship caused by drug overdose,
"And wheres we recognize the purpose of International Overdose Awareness Day as remembering loved ones lost to drug overdose and ending the stigma of drug-related deaths,
"And whereas we resolve to play our part in reducing the toll of overdose in our community, which claimed the lives of more than 10 residents in the last three years in Henry County, Ohio, together with countless more affected forever,
"Whereas we affirm that the people affected by overdose are sons and daughters, are mothers and fathers, are brothers and sisters, and deserving of our love, compassion and support.
"Now therefore ... Henry County commissioners Glenn Miller, Jeff Mires and Robert E. Hastedt do hereby proclaim and announce Aug. 31, 2022 as Overdose Awareness Day in Henry County, Ohio."
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution allowing participation in a target of opportunity community development block grant through Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
• passed a resolution making 2022 county budget adjustments.
