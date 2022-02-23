NAPOLEON — Henry County's senior center here continues to move toward a more normal event schedule as the coronavirus situation abates some.
Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman held her regular monthly update with county commissioners Tuesday morning, noting that the agency's "Mardi Gras" is scheduled for March 1 while an evening meal is planned on Wednesday, March 16. Bostelman said the center could use volunteers for the latter event.
A bigger event is the senior health fair scheduled for May 4. The latter event has been canceled the past two years, according to Bostelman, due to the coronavirus situation.
It's a significant event with 250 attending in 2019, she informed commissioners. This year, Bostelman said, officials are expecting 300 people.
That also will be the day the county's "Senior of the Year" recipient will be announced, she noted.
While those events are being planned, the senior center continues with regular tasks, including its meal program.
The center provided 6,044 home-delivered meals in January while 950 congregate meals were served at the senior center (47.5 persons per day) during the month, according to Bostelman.
She also introduced the senior center's new program coordinator, Ann Like, who appeared before commissioners Tuesday morning not long after starting her first day with the senior center.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• toured the Henry County Courthouse to determine what interior improvements may be needed.
• met in executive session to discuss property acquisition.
