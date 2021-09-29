NAPOLEON — Officials here are still awaiting word from the state on an effort to locate funds for a couple of senior center improvements.
Henry County Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman met with county commissioners during their regular meeting Tuesday and said "keep your fingers crossed" about a competitive community development block grant (CDBG) coronavirus funds through the state.
Commissioners approved a grant application in June seeking $115,317 for in CDBG coronvairus money through the federal Cares Relief Act.
The senior center wants to use the money to build two pickleball courts at its facility on Rohrs Street in south Napoleon and establish raised garden boxes next year.
Although officials are waiting for word from the state, Bostelman said a request was received for updated quotes on the project. This was taken as a "good sign" that the application may be moving forward, she suggested.
On another front, Bostelman reported that the senior center served 7,885 meals in August — 7,189 home-delivered and 696 congregate meals served at the senior center. The majority of the latter, she said, were drive-through.
These numbers worked out to 313 home-delivered meals per day in August and 32 congregate meals per day.
Only five seniors showed up Monday for a meal at the senior center, but this figure has been as high as 40, she indicated.
Bostelman also discussed vehicle needs with commissioners and noted that 38 people have signed up for a volunteer thank you luncheon. And she met with them in executive session to discuss employee compensation.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution authorizing out-of-county travel for Henry County Job and Family Services employees.
• tabled a resolution appointing Nichole Trip to the Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She would replace Caleb Shanks.
• held a joint ditch maintenance meeting via Zoom with Bob George, administrator of the county's soil and water conservation office, and Fulton County commissioners.
• met in executive session to discuss a complaint against a public official.
