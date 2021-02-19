NAPOLEON — A Napoleon medical facility has requested permission from Henry County commissioners to use space in the county's new vaccine clinic to help administer the remedy to the COVID-19 virus.
Community Health Services CEO Joe Liszak made the request, along with Joy Ermie — county health commissioner — during county commissioners' Thursday meeting.
The topic was one of several handled by commissioners, who also were upgraded on county airport improvements.
Based in Fremont, Community Health Services with a Napoleon location at 407 Independence Drive, is approved as a vaccine administrator and is starting to receive vaccines, according to Ermie. But Liszak told commissioners that his company's location is less efficient than the county's vaccine clinic on Oakwood Avenue.
"I did look at your vaccine clinic today, which is great, and the flow would be better," said Liszak. "We'd be able to get more patients through at one time."
Therefore, the medical provider would like to use the county's clinic, located near the commissioners' office. COVID vaccines have been administered there in recent weeks, with a special traffic line set up in the parking lot.
Ermie said Community Health Services would only administer vaccines at the clinic during county operating hours when health department personnel are present.
Commissioners did not object to the request, as Commissioner Glenn Miller said "I just want to see shots in arms," but they would like Community Health Services to sign an agreement to cover potential liability concerns.
Concerning vaccine administration, Ermie and Liszak told commissioners Thursday of difficulties in receiving the requisite number of vaccines due to national weather issues.
Also Thursday, Henry County Airport Authority Board President Tom Parker updated commissioners on recent improvements at the airport on County Road O, southeast of Napoleon.
He explained that parking and lighting improvements made there last year cost $1,980,000, and were made possible by a 100% federal grant. The work was completed on Nov. 6 by Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold; Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon; and Brint Electric, Toledo, according to Parker.
"It turned out really nice," he said. "The runway's nice and smooth, and it really looks great."
Another $68,000 federal grant also allowed Brint Electric to install a new beacon and wind cone for the airport. This was completed on Dec. 23, Parker noted.
The airport's access road is scheduled for improvement this year, with an estimated cost of $310,000, he explained.
The project will be put out for bid Thursday, with the FAA expected to provide 90% of the funding and the Ohio Department of Transportation adding 5%. A 5% local match will be needed.
Work is likely to start in July, according to Parker. He asked commissioners for help with the local match.
"We'll talk about it," responded Commissioner Glenn Miller. "... We should have a decision here in the next couple weeks."
Parker also presented commissioners with a computation of volunteer hours provided by airport authority board members in helping mow grass or remove snow on the airport property.
This amounted to 142 hours in 2019 and 126 hours in 2020, he reported.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution certifying that Todd Ranzau and Ross Saneholtz — two county sheriff's deputies — have completed an advanced course for humane agent training.
• opened bids with Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm for the purchase of concrete box culverts.
• passed a resolution approving the last payment of $43,051.10 to Vernon Nagel Inc. for a bridge project.
• approved a proposal concerning the employment of the northeast Ohio firm Mizsak, Feinberg, Phillips, Bruckman and Wade LLP to help seek grants for future courthouse repairs. The cost will be $2,500.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation.
• passed a resolution approving a service agreement for 2021 between Triangular Processing and the Henry County Transportation Network for Medicaid billing and board of DD-related services.
