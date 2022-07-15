NAPOLEON — Henry County's new landfill manager provided a report to Henry County commissioners during their meeting Thursday.
Brad Young replaces Mike Imbrock who retired on June 30 after many years as the landfill's manager.
Young reported that the county landfill — which serves as a transfer station to other facilities, primarily to Defiance County — reported that 194.5 tons of waste was taken in during June along with 189.1 tons of tires and 0.34 ton of concrete.
The landfill report noted that the facility is open from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday. Tire processing/shredding takes place on Tuesday and Thursday, so the landfill has opted to close on those days in recent months for that purpose.
Some 919.8 tons of tires have been received in the first six months of 2022, compared to 1,448.6 tons in 2021.
The landfill takes in tires from many surrounding counties for a fee, processes them and provides tire shreds at no charge for construction projects.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met with Eric Weller, the county's maintenance director, and Tracy Busch, county EMA director who also will be managing smaller county projects. Busch provided a written update noting, among other things, that the installation of thermal heating on the courthouse sidewalk west side of the building is underway.
• passed a resolution concerning placement of the Henry County Senior Center's 1-mill, five-year property tax renewal levy on the Nov. 8 ballot. Commissioners had approved a related resolution on June 30 agreeing to place the matter before voters this fall.
• discussed training county employees on use of the county's website with Ryan Cohrs of the county's IT department. Cohrs would like to add more departments to the county website.
• approved a resolution allowing a service agreement between Henry County Job and Family Services and Foundations for Living. The cost is not to exceed $275,000.
• passed a resolution allowing Commissioner Glenn Miller to sign for the acquisition of a truck for solid waste.
• approved two resolutions allowing the transfer of funds from the public assistance fund to the public children services agency fund.
