• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday morning and received a monthly update on the Henry County Landfill from landfill manager Mike Imbrock. Commissioners learned that in June the transfer facility accepted 310.93 tons of solid waste, 88.63 tons of tires and 18.92 tons of brick/concrete/asphalt.
The meeting concluded with the commissioners taking a walk through of the board of elections office.
